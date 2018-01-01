Important Dates
March 7
Get your ticket on March 7 at 5 a.m. Tune in to KSN 3 for the sell-a-thon.
April 7
Open house tours begin
Tour the house, and register for free to be eligible to win a $10,000 furniture shopping spree.
May 16
Giveaway
Giveaway winners will be drawn on KSN 3. Tune in to see the drawing for the house and all other prizes.
There are so many prizes to win
You could win an iPhone X, a $5,000 VISA gift card and more
St. Jude patient Sarah
It's a win-win
Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® And because of the support of people like you, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
OPEN HOUSE PRIZE
Win a $10,000 shopping spree
Register for free when you tour the house to win a $10,000 furniture shopping spree, courtesy of FFO Home.
Open house tours
April 7 – May 13
Saturdays
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sundays
noon – 5 p.m.
Sandcrest
2940 North Gulf Breeze Ct.
Wichita, KS 67205
This house is located on a new street, so please read the directions and follow the signs posted along the route.
OUR BUILDER
Thank you Nies Homes
for donating time and materials to build the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house.
Giveaway is conducted by and benefits ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. Void where prohibited by law. State of Kansas License #RAF000020. View terms and conditions.