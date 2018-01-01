WICHITA
ST. JUDE DREAM HOME GIVEAWAY

Win this house

$500,000 estimated value

$100

 

Important Dates

March 7
Get your ticket on March 7 at 5 a.m. Tune in to KSN 3 for the sell-a-thon.
April 7
Open house tours begin
Tour the house, and register for free to be eligible to win a $10,000 furniture shopping spree.
Dream Home drawing
May 16
Giveaway
Giveaway winners will be drawn on KSN 3. Tune in to see the drawing for the house and all other prizes.

There are so many prizes to win

You could win an iPhone X, a $5,000 VISA gift card and more

St. Jude patient Sarah

It's a win-win

Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® And because of the support of people like you, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

OPEN HOUSE PRIZE

Win a $10,000 shopping spree

Register for free when you tour the house to win a $10,000 furniture shopping spree, courtesy of FFO Home.

Open house tours

April 7 – May 13

Saturdays
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays
noon – 5 p.m.

Sandcrest
2940 North Gulf Breeze Ct. 
Wichita, KS 67205
This house is located on a new street, so please read the directions and follow the signs posted along the route. 

Get directions.

5

bedrooms

4.5

bathrooms

4,000

estimated square feet

OUR BUILDER

Thank you Nies Homes

for donating time and materials to build the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house. 

Wichita Dream Home builder Nies Homes

NATIONAL SPONSORS

Brizo
Shaw Floors
Trane
Bosch
 

SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS

KSN 3
Dream Home prize sponsor the Reserve at Sandcrest
Dream Home prize sponsor KFDI
Dream Home prize sponsor Radio Lobo
Dream Home prize sponsor The Wichita Eagle
Dream Home prize sponsor FFO Home

Don't wait! Tickets are limited.

You can also call (800) 834-5760 for tickets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Giveaway is conducted by and benefits ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. Void where prohibited by law. State of Kansas License #RAF000020. View terms and conditions.