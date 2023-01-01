Wichita
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Win a house
Get your ticket today to be eligible to win the house and other prizes.
When you reserve a $100 ticket using this information, you’re helping St. Jude understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Items listed here are representative of services and supplies that are part of the treatment and care of children at St. Jude. The cost of each item or service is an approximation, and will vary based on actual costs incurred and individual patient needs. Proceeds will be used for the general needs to run St. Jude, where no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.
5
bedrooms
3
bathrooms
3,200
estimated square feet
$660,000
estimated value
Tour the house
Open house tours
Aug. 19 – Sept. 10
Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sundays: noon – 5 p.m.
Address
The Trails at Freestone
14919 E Peppertree Drive
Wichita, KS 67206
Open house prize
$10,000 furniture shopping spree at Ashley
Register for free at the open house for a chance to win.
Courtesy of Ashley
Giveaway
Sept. 13
Tune in to KSN to see the drawing for the house and all other prizes.
Loft Sedona Sofa Set
Win a Loft Sedona Sofa Set, courtesy of Ultra Modern Pool & Patio
Last day to qualify to win: June 16
-
Get your ticket by July 12 to be eligible to win a 2023 Hyundai Tuscon Limited.
Courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai
The actual vehicle features/options, including but not limited to vehicle style, color, design, and interior and exterior features will be determined by Sponsor.
-
Get your ticket by Aug. 9 to be eligible to win American Airlines AAdvantage® miles, valued at $5,000.
Courtesy of American Airlines
-
Get your ticket by Sept. 6 to be eligible to win a three night Las Vegas experience.
Courtesy of Treasure Island Hotel & Casino
OUR BUILDER
Thank you Nies Homes
for donating time and materials to build the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house.
NATIONAL SPONSORS
SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS
