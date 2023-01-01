Wichita
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Win a house

$660,000 estimated value
5 bd  |  3 ba  |  approximately 3,200 sqft

Call (800) 834-5760 for tickets or download a printable mail-in form.

 
 

*¡También hablamos español!

 
St. Jude patient artwork of houses

Artwork created by a St. Jude patient

 
 

Get your ticket today to be eligible to win the house and other prizes.
View all prizes.

 
$100 could cover 2 platelet count tests or 6 meals for a St. Jude family
 
St. Jude patient Lea hugging her parents

Learn more about St. Jude patient Ay'Den.

 

When you reserve a $100 ticket using this information, you’re helping St. Jude understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Items listed here are representative of services and supplies that are part of the treatment and care of children at St. Jude. The cost of each item or service is an approximation, and will vary based on actual costs incurred and individual patient needs. Proceeds will be used for the general needs to run St. Jude, where no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

 
 

House features

5

bedrooms

 

3

bathrooms

 

3,200

estimated square feet

 

$660,000

estimated value

 
 

Tour the house

Dream Home Wichita rendering

Artistic rendering of the Wichita St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house. Actual plans and dimensions may vary.

 

Open house tours

Aug. 19 – Sept. 10

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sundays: noon – 5 p.m.

 

Address

The Trails at Freestone
14919 E Peppertree Drive
Wichita, KS 67206

 
 
 
 
 

Open house prize

$10,000 furniture shopping spree at Ashley

Register for free at the open house for a chance to win.

Courtesy of Ashley

 
MARKET Dream Home Shopping Spree
 
 

Giveaway

Sept. 13

Tune in to KSN to see the drawing for the house and all other prizes.

 
 

Featured prize

 

Loft Sedona Sofa Set

Win a Loft Sedona Sofa Set, courtesy of Ultra Modern Pool & Patio

Last day to qualify to win: June 16

 
  1. Win a 2023 Hyundai Tuscon Limited.
     

    Get your ticket by July 12 to be eligible to win a 2023 Hyundai Tuscon Limited.

    Courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai

    The actual vehicle features/options, including but not limited to vehicle style, color, design, and interior and exterior features will be determined by Sponsor.

     
     
  2. Win American Airlines AAdvantage® miles, valued at $5,000.
     

    Get your ticket by Aug. 9 to be eligible to win American Airlines AAdvantage® miles, valued at $5,000.

    Courtesy of American Airlines

     
     
  3. Win a three night Las Vegas experience.
     

    Get your ticket by Sept. 6 to be eligible to win a three night Las Vegas experience.

    Courtesy of Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

     
     
 
 
 

OUR BUILDER

Thank you Nies Homes

for donating time and materials to build the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house. 

Nies Homes
 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Giveaway is conducted by and benefits ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. State of Kansas License #RAF000020. View the terms and conditions.

 