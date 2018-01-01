DENVER
ST. JUDE DREAM HOME GIVEAWAY

Win this house

$775,000 estimated value

$100

 

Prizes and Important Dates

Dream Home prize vacation
Aug. 24
Tickets on Sale Prize deadline
Get your ticket by Aug. 24 to be eligible to win a $2,500 VISA gift card.
house icon
Sept. 15
Open house tours begin
Tour the house, and register for free to be eligible to win a furniture shopping spree.
Dream Home prize vacation
Sept. 28
Early Bird Prize deadline
Get your ticket by Sept. 28 to be eligible to win a cruise package.
Dream Home prize vacation
Oct. 12
Bonus Prize deadline
Get your ticket by Oct. 12 to be eligible to win a 2019 Lincoln MKC.
mailbox icon
Oct. 19
Mail-in ticket deadline
Mail-in tickets must be received by Oct. 19 to be eligible to win.

Español: Envíe su formulario por correo.

television icon
Oct. 25
Giveaway
Tune in to FOX 31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 to see the drawing for the house and all other prizes.

TICKETS ON SALE PRIZE

Get your ticket by Aug. 24 to be eligible to win a $2,500 VISA gift card

Courtesy of the Christie Family

Your ticket makes you eligible to win the house and other amazing prizes. 

St. Jude patient Sarah

It's a win-win

Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® And because of the support of people like you, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

OPEN HOUSE PRIZE

Win a $10,000 furniture shopping spree

Register for free when you tour the house to win a $10,000 furniture shopping spree at Furniture Row®.

Open house tours

Sept. 15 – Oct. 21

Saturdays
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays
noon – 5 p.m.

The Enclave at Green Valley Ranch
4950 Liverpool Street
Denver, CO 80249

Get directions.

5

bedrooms

3

bathrooms

5,900

estimated square feet

OUR BUILDER

Thank you Oakwood Homes

for donating time and materials to build the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house. 

Denver builder Oakwood Homes

NATIONAL SPONSORS

You can also call (800) 276-7695 for tickets or download a printable mail-in form.
EspañolDescargar un formulario imprimible para enviar por correo.

Frequently Asked Questions

Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® in Memphis, TN. Giveaway conducted by Epsilon Sigma Alpha International Colorado State Council, licensee. Void where prohibited by law. Raffle licensed by the State of Colorado, 2018-12800. View terms and conditions.