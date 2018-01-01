Prizes and Important Dates
Aug. 24
Tickets on Sale Prize deadline
Get your ticket by Aug. 24 to be eligible to win a $2,500 VISA gift card.
Sept. 15
Open house tours begin
Tour the house, and register for free to be eligible to win a furniture shopping spree.
Sept. 28
Early Bird Prize deadline
Get your ticket by Sept. 28 to be eligible to win a cruise package.
Oct. 12
Bonus Prize deadline
Get your ticket by Oct. 12 to be eligible to win a 2019 Lincoln MKC.
Oct. 19
Mail-in ticket deadline
Mail-in tickets must be received by Oct. 19 to be eligible to win.
Español: Envíe su formulario por correo.
Oct. 25
Giveaway
Tune in to FOX 31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 to see the drawing for the house and all other prizes.
TICKETS ON SALE PRIZE
Courtesy of the Christie Family
Your ticket makes you eligible to win the house and other amazing prizes.
St. Jude patient Sarah
It's a win-win
Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® And because of the support of people like you, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
OPEN HOUSE PRIZE
Win a $10,000 furniture shopping spree
Register for free when you tour the house to win a $10,000 furniture shopping spree at Furniture Row®.
Open house tours
Sept. 15 – Oct. 21
Saturdays
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sundays
noon – 5 p.m.
The Enclave at Green Valley Ranch
4950 Liverpool Street
Denver, CO 80249
OUR BUILDER
Thank you Oakwood Homes
for donating time and materials to build the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house.
