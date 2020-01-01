Wichita
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Win a house

$550,000 estimated value
5 bd  |  3.5 ba  | estimated 4,000 sqft 

Call (800) 834-5760 for tickets or download a printable mail-in form.

 
 
 

Artwork created by a St. Jude patient

 
 
 
 

$100 could cover 2 platelet count tests or 6 meals for a St. Jude family
 
St. Jude patient Lea hugging her parents

Learn more about St. Jude patient Lea.

 
 

House features

5

bedrooms

 

3.5

bathrooms

 

4,000

estimated square feet

 

$550,000

estimated value

 
 

Tour the house

Wichita Dream Home Rendering

Artistic rendering of the Wichita St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house

 

Open house tours

April 11 — May 10

Saturdays: 9 a.m.— 5 p.m.
Sundays: noon — 5 p.m.

 

Address

Brookfield neighborhood
11502 E. Winston St.
Wichita, KS 67226

 
 
 
 
 

Giveaway

May 14

Tune in to KSN to see the drawing for the house and all other prizes.

 
 

Open house prize

$10,000 furniture shopping spree at Ethan Allen®

Register for free at the Open House for a chance to win.

 
Wichita Dream Furniture Shopping Spree
 
 

Featured prize

 

$2,500 VISA gift card

Win a $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Hinkle Law Firm.

Last day to qualify to win: March 4

 
  1. win a $3,500 VISA gift card
     

    Get your ticket by March 20 to be eligible to win.

    Courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai

    The actual vehicle features/options, including but not limited to vehicle style, color, design, and interior and exterior features will be determined by Sponsor, applicable prize provider, and Winner.

     
     
  2. Win a 2019 Honda Civic LX
     

    Get your ticket by April 2 to be eligible to win.

    Courtesy of Ultra Modern Pool & Patio

     
     
 
 
 

OUR BUILDER

Thank you Nies Homes

for donating time and materials to build the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house. 

Nies Homes
 

NATIONAL SPONSORS

 
Brizo
 
Shaw Floors
 
Trane
 
Bosch
 
 
 

SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS

KSN 3
 
Ritchie Development
 
 
Ethan Allen
 
Wichita Eagle
 
Hatchett Hyundai East
 
 
 
 

Giveaway is conducted by and benefits ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. Void where prohibited by law. State of Kansas License #RAF000020 View the terms and conditions.

 
 