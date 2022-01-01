Wichita
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Win a house

$597,000 estimated value
4 bd  |  3.5 ba  |  approximately 3,700 sqft 

Call (800) 834-5760 for tickets or download a printable mail-in form.

 
 

*¡También hablamos español!

 
St. Jude patient artwork of houses

Artwork created by a St. Jude patient

 
 

$100 could cover 2 platelet count tests or 6 meals for a St. Jude family
 
St. Jude patient Lea hugging her parents

Learn more about St. Jude patient Ay'Den.

 

When you reserve a $100 ticket using this information, you’re helping St. Jude understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Items listed here are representative of services and supplies that are part of the treatment and care of children at St. Jude. The cost of each item or service is an approximation, and will vary based on actual costs incurred and individual patient needs. Proceeds will be used for the general needs to run St. Jude, where no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

 
 

House features

4

bedrooms

 

3.5

bathrooms

 

3,700

estimated square feet

 

$597,000

estimated value

 
 

Tour the house

Open house tours

April 30 - May 29

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sundays: noon – 5 p.m.

 

Address

Talia
157 S Ciderbluff Ct.
Wichita, KS 67052

 
 
 
 
 

Open house prize

$10,000 furniture shopping spree at Ashley.

Register for free at the open house for a chance to win.

Courtesy of Ashley

 
Giveaway

June 1

Tune in to Live on KSN to see the drawing for the house and all other prizes.

 
 

Featured prize

 

$2,500 gift card to Ultra Modern Pool & Patio

Win a $2,500 gift card to Ultra Modern Pool & Patio, courtesy of Ultra Modern Pool & Patio.

Last day to qualify to win: April 6

 
    Get your ticket by April 22 to be eligible to win a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL.

    Courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai

    The actual vehicle features/options, including but not limited to vehicle style, color, design, and interior and exterior features will be determined by Sponsor.

     
     
    Get your ticket by May 25 to be eligible to win a $2,500 VISA gift card.

     
     
 
 
 

OUR BUILDER

Thank you Nies Homes

for donating time and materials to build the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house. 

Nies Homes
 

NATIONAL SPONSORS

 
SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS

Don't wait! Tickets are limited.

You can also call (800) 834-5760 for tickets or download a printable mail-in form.
EspañolDescargar un formulario imprimible para enviar por correo.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Giveaway is conducted by and benefits ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. State of Kansas License #RAF000020. View the terms and conditions.

 