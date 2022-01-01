Wichita
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Win a house
Get your ticket today to be eligible to win the house and other prizes.
When you reserve a $100 ticket using this information, you’re helping St. Jude understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Items listed here are representative of services and supplies that are part of the treatment and care of children at St. Jude. The cost of each item or service is an approximation, and will vary based on actual costs incurred and individual patient needs. Proceeds will be used for the general needs to run St. Jude, where no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.
4
bedrooms
3.5
bathrooms
3,700
estimated square feet
$597,000
estimated value
Tour the house
Open house tours
April 30 - May 29
Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sundays: noon – 5 p.m.
Address
Talia
157 S Ciderbluff Ct.
Wichita, KS 67052
Open house prize
$10,000 furniture shopping spree at Ashley.
Register for free at the open house for a chance to win.
Courtesy of Ashley
Giveaway
June 1
Tune in to Live on KSN to see the drawing for the house and all other prizes.
$2,500 gift card to Ultra Modern Pool & Patio
Win a $2,500 gift card to Ultra Modern Pool & Patio, courtesy of Ultra Modern Pool & Patio.
Last day to qualify to win: April 6
-
Get your ticket by April 22 to be eligible to win a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL.
Courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai
The actual vehicle features/options, including but not limited to vehicle style, color, design, and interior and exterior features will be determined by Sponsor.
-
Get your ticket by May 25 to be eligible to win a $2,500 VISA gift card.
OUR BUILDER
Thank you Nies Homes
for donating time and materials to build the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house.
NATIONAL SPONSORS
SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS
Giveaway is conducted by and benefits ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. State of Kansas License #RAF000020. View the terms and conditions.