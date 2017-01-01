CINCINNATI
ST. JUDE DREAM HOME GIVEAWAY
Win this house
$380,000 estimated value
$100
IMPORTANT DATES
- March 23
- Tickets on Sale Prize deadline
- April 29
- May 1
- Early Bird Prize deadline
- May 19
- Bonus Prize deadline
- June 6
- Mail-in form must be received
Get a mail-in form
- June 9
- Giveaway winners will be drawn on WXIX Fox 19
EARLY BIRD PRIZE
Get your ticket by May 1 to be eligible to win a 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback LX
Your ticket makes you eligible to win the house and other amazing prizes.
St. Jude patient Sarah
It's a win-win
Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® And because of the support of people like you, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
OPEN HOUSE PRIZE
Win a $2,500 gift card
Register for free when you tour the house to win a $2,500 gift card, courtesy of Watson’s®.
Open house tours
April 29 – June 4
Saturdays
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sundays
noon – 5 p.m.
The Shire at Arcadia
7298 Rimrock Lane
Alexandria KY, 41001
OUR BUILDER
Thank you Fischer Homes
for donating time and materials to build the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house.
NATIONAL SPONSORS
SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS
