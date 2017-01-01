CINCINNATI
ST. JUDE DREAM HOME GIVEAWAY

Win this house

$380,000 estimated value

$100

 

IMPORTANT DATES

  • March 23
    • Tickets on Sale Prize deadline
  • April 29
  • May 1
    • Early Bird Prize deadline
  • May 19
    • Bonus Prize deadline
  • June 6 
  • June 9 
    • Giveaway winners will be drawn on WXIX Fox 19

EARLY BIRD PRIZE

Get your ticket by May 1 to be eligible to win a 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback LX

Your ticket makes you eligible to win the house and other amazing prizes. 

St. Jude patient Sarah

It's a win-win

Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® And because of the support of people like you, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

OPEN HOUSE PRIZE

Win a $2,500 gift card

Register for free when you tour the house to win a $2,500 gift card, courtesy of Watson’s®.

Open house tours

April 29 – June 4

Saturdays
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays
noon – 5 p.m.

The Shire at Arcadia
7298 Rimrock Lane
Alexandria KY, 41001

3

bedrooms

3

bathrooms

2,400

estimated square feet

OUR BUILDER

Thank you Fischer Homes

for donating time and materials to build the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house. 

Builder Mike Holloway Custom Homes

Don't wait! Tickets are limited.

Frequently Asked Questions

Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Giveaway conducted by ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. View terms and conditions.