Topeka
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Win a house
Get your ticket today to be eligible to win the house and other prizes.
View all prizes.
When you reserve a $100 ticket using this information, you’re helping St. Jude understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Items listed here are representative of services and supplies that are part of the treatment and care of children at St. Jude. The cost of each item or service is an approximation, and will vary based on actual costs incurred and individual patient needs. Proceeds will be used for the general needs to run St. Jude, where no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.
4
bedrooms
3
bathrooms
3,300
estimated square feet
$560,000
estimated value
Tour the house
Open house tours
May 20 – June 11
Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sundays: noon – 4 p.m.
Address
Aquarian Acres
2523 SE Saturn Dr.
Topeka, KS 66605
Giveaway
June 15
Tune in to KSNT to see the drawing for the house and all other prizes.
$2,500 shopping spree at Sutherlands – Topeka
Win a $2,500 shopping spree at Sutherlands – Topeka, courtesy of Sutherlands – Topeka
Last day to qualify to win: June 1
-
Get your ticket by April 20 to be eligible to win a $10,000 gift certificate to Carpet One Floor and Home.
Courtesy of Carpet One Floor and Home
-
Get your ticket by May 11 to be eligible to win a 18K white gold one carat diamond ring.
OUR BUILDER
Thank you Drippé Homes
for donating time and materials to build the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house.
NATIONAL SPONSORS
SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS
SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR CONSTRUCTION SPONSORS
Don't wait! Tickets are limited.
You can also call (800) 846-2640 for tickets or download a printable mail-in form.
Español: Descargar un formulario imprimible para enviar por correo.
Giveaway is conducted by and benefits ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. Void where prohibited by law. State of Kansas License #RAF000020. View the terms and conditions.