Topeka
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Win a house

$560,000 estimated value
4 bd  |  3 ba  |  approximately 3,300 sqft

Call (800) 846-2640 for tickets or download a printable mail-in form.

 
 

*¡También hablamos español!

 
St. Jude Dream Home

2023 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway house

 
 

Get your ticket today to be eligible to win the house and other prizes.
View all prizes.

 
$100 could cover 2 platelet count tests or 6 meals for a St. Jude family
 
St. Jude patient Lea hugging her parents

Learn more about St. Jude patient Ay'Den.

 

When you reserve a $100 ticket using this information, you’re helping St. Jude understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Items listed here are representative of services and supplies that are part of the treatment and care of children at St. Jude. The cost of each item or service is an approximation, and will vary based on actual costs incurred and individual patient needs. Proceeds will be used for the general needs to run St. Jude, where no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

 
 

House features

4

bedrooms

 

3

bathrooms

 

3,300

estimated square feet

 

$560,000

estimated value

 
 

Tour the house

 
 

Open house tours

May 20 – June 11

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sundays: noon – 4 p.m.

 

Address

Aquarian Acres
2523 SE Saturn Dr.
Topeka, KS 66605

 
 
 
 
 

Giveaway

June 15

Tune in to KSNT to see the drawing for the house and all other prizes.

 
 

Featured prize

 

$2,500 shopping spree at Sutherlands – Topeka

Win a $2,500 shopping spree at Sutherlands – Topeka, courtesy of Sutherlands – Topeka

Last day to qualify to win: June 1

 
  1. Win a 18K white gold one carat dimaond ring.
     

    Get your ticket by April 20 to be eligible to win a $10,000 gift certificate to Carpet One Floor and Home.

    Courtesy of Carpet One Floor and Home

     
     
  2. Win a 18K white gold one carat dimaond ring.
     

    Get your ticket by May 11 to be eligible to win a 18K white gold one carat diamond ring.

     
     
 
 
 

OUR BUILDER

Thank you Drippé Homes

for donating time and materials to build the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house. 

NATIONAL SPONSORS

 
SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS

SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR CONSTRUCTION SPONSORS

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Giveaway is conducted by and benefits ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. Void where prohibited by law. State of Kansas License #RAF000020. View the terms and conditions.

 