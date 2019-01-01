St. Jude ambassadors Michael Strahan , Jennifer Aniston, Luke Bryan and Sofia Vergara

Donate monthly, and receive your This Shirt Saves Lives T-shirt.

What kind of music fan are you?: 
Country/Rock |  Latin  |  Gospel/RnB/Hip-Hop

¡También hablamos español!

Donate Monthly and Get This Shirt
 

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Darius Rucker with St. Jude patient Kinlee

Singer, Darius Rucker with St. Jude patients

Today, the treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since the hospital first opened more than 50 years ago.

And we won't stop until no child dies of cancer.

 

How to join the movement

STEP 1

donate

Donate $20 a month, and receive your shirt

Si deseas, también puedes donar en nuestra página en español.

STEP 2

donate

Take a picture in your THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES T-shirt

STEP 3

donate

Share it, and tag us: @stjude #ThisShirtSavesLives

Donate Monthly and Get This Shirt

 

Your favorite celebrities are uniting in a movement to support St. Jude, and you can join too! 

Meet More Celebrity Supporters

Your monthly gift makes an impact in the lives of St. Jude kids around the world.

  1. Patient Anijah at Kay Kafe

    Help provide family meals

    Your gift can help provide a St. Jude family with meals for one day in the Kay Kafe, the St. Jude cafeteria, and give comfort during a difficult time.

  2. A patient in physical therapy

    Help ease the cost of physical therapy and necessities

    Children with life-threatening diseases like cancer may develop developmental, cognitive or physical impairments as a result of their illnesses and treatments. Physical therapy helps ensure every child treated here enjoys the highest quality of life possible.

  3. A patient Bryce with doctors

    One red blood cell transfusion

    Children undergoing treatment for cancer, sickle cell and other life-threatening diseases often need transfusions. Your gift can help St. Jude provide the best care and treatment for patients.

Donate Monthly and Get This Shirt

 

 

 

What I love most about St. Jude is, it's about curing kids. It's about giving kids a life to live, giving kids the ability to wake up tomorrow.

Darius Rucker
St. Jude supporter and muscian

 

I joined the #ThisShirtSavesLives movement to help @stjude kids fight childhood cancer!

 

Learn more about our St. Jude patients:

Close