What is the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign?
St. Jude Thanks and Giving is a national campaign occurring every November and December as a way to kick off the holiday giving season.
Now in its 17th year, the campaign will feature artists like Jennifer Aniston, Michael Strahan, Luis Fonsi, Sofía Vergara, Yara Shahidi and over 50 leading national brands. Their goal is to share the St. Jude mission and encourage online and in-store shoppers from all over the country to donate to St. Jude, where families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.
Meet the patients you are helping
This holiday season, many of the U.S.'s favorite companies are offering holiday gifts to support St. Jude.
Find the right end-of-year giving option for you
From IRA charitable contributions to gifts of stock, there are plenty of ways that you can give to St. Jude.
Watch and share our commercials
Our celebrity supporters are teaming up to share why they support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.
OUR HOLIDAY SPOTLIGHT
St. Jude families observe the holidays
See the diverse ways that St. Jude patient families observe traditions during this special holiday time of year.