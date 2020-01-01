St. Jude Thanks and Giving is a national campaign occurring every November and December as a way to kick off the holiday giving season.



Now in its 17th year, the campaign will feature artists like Jennifer Aniston, Michael Strahan, Luis Fonsi, Sofía Vergara, Yara Shahidi and over 50 leading national brands. Their goal is to share the St. Jude mission and encourage online and in-store shoppers from all over the country to donate to St. Jude, where families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.